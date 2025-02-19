Apollo Micro Systems soars after bagging orders from Private Co

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Feb 19 2025 | 1:17 PM IST
Apollo Micro Systems jumped 8.75% to Rs 115.60 after the company announced that it has received orders worth Rs. 12.07 crores from a private company.

The company further informed that it has been declared the lowest bidder for orders worth Rs 5.97 crore from Ministry of Defence.

Apollo Micro Systems is engaged in design, development and assembly of custom built electronics and electro-mechanical solutions. The company caters to aerospace, defense & space, railways, automotive and homeland security markets.

The company's consolidated net profit jumped 83.33% to Rs 18.26 crore on a 62.46% increase in sales to Rs 148.39 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Q3 FY24.

First Published: Feb 19 2025 | 12:52 PM IST

