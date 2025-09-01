Home / Markets / Capital Market News / TCS completes digital transformation programme for Scottish Widows

TCS completes digital transformation programme for Scottish Widows

Last Updated : Sep 01 2025 | 1:04 PM IST
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) announced that it has completed the migration of Scottish Widows' life and pension heritage book onto its TCS BaNCS administration platform managed by Diligenta, a leading life and pensions provider in the United Kingdom, and a subsidiary of TCS.

Diligenta has migrated the final tranche of data relating to more than 900,000 customers. With this migration, Diligenta has completed the Life and Pension migrations covering over 3.8 million customers of Scottish Widows on the TCS BaNCS Platform and digital ecosystem.

Additionally, TCS has implemented the Next-gen TCS BaNCS Wealth administration platform that caters to the UK market. It has successfully completed the migration of 980,000 retail customers' portfolios. TCS' next gen platform will support servicing existing Individual Savings Accounts/Open Ended Investment Company (Mutual Funds) products while enabling future digital servicing for customers.

The transformation replaced a number of legacy systems with the digitally enabled TCS BaNCS BFSI platform. Customers can now expect faster and simpler service from Scottish Widows.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Sep 01 2025 | 12:51 PM IST

