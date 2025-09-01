TCS completes digital transformation programme for Scottish Widows

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) announced that it has completed the migration of Scottish Widows' life and pension heritage book onto its TCS BaNCS administration platform managed by Diligenta, a leading life and pensions provider in the United Kingdom, and a subsidiary of TCS.

Diligenta has migrated the final tranche of data relating to more than 900,000 customers. With this migration, Diligenta has completed the Life and Pension migrations covering over 3.8 million customers of Scottish Widows on the TCS BaNCS Platform and digital ecosystem.

Additionally, TCS has implemented the Next-gen TCS BaNCS Wealth administration platform that caters to the UK market. It has successfully completed the migration of 980,000 retail customers' portfolios. TCS' next gen platform will support servicing existing Individual Savings Accounts/Open Ended Investment Company (Mutual Funds) products while enabling future digital servicing for customers.