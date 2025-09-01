Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NSE SME Anondita Medicare unwraps a blockbuster debut

NSE SME Anondita Medicare unwraps a blockbuster debut

Image
Last Updated : Sep 01 2025 | 1:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Shares of Anondita Medicare were trading at Rs 289.25 on the NSE, a premium of 99.48% compared with the issue price of Rs 145.

The scrip was listed at Rs 275.50, a premium of 90% over the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock is currently frozen at its upper limit of 5% over its listing price.

The counter hit a high of Rs 289.25 and a low of Rs 261.75. About 29.30 lakh shares of the company changed hands at the counter.

Anondita Medicare's IPO was subscribed 277.47 times. The issue opened for bidding on 22 August 2025 and it closed on 26 August 2025. The price of the IPO was fixed between Rs 137 - Rs 145 per share.

The IPO comprised fresh issue of 47,93,000 shares. The promoter shareholding in the company diluted to 61.71% post- IPO from 83.95% pre-IPO.

Ahead of the IPO, Anondita Medicare on 21 August 2025, raised Rs 19.57 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 13.50 lakh shares at Rs 145 each to 5 anchor investors.

The company intends to utilize the net proceeds for capital expenditure, working capital requirements and general corporate purposes.

Anondita Medicare is a manufacturer of male condoms with a variety of flavors, with its flagship product marketed and sold under the brand "COBRA". The company has installed production capacity of nearly 562 million condoms per annum, as per certificate issued by JP Sood, Chartered Engineer, dated 4 June 2025. As on 31 July 2025, the company had 280 employees.

The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 76.99 crore and net profit of Rs 16.41 crore for the period ended 31 March 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Bank deposits up 11.3% on year, term deposits soar 13.5%

Sensex gains 433 pts; auto shares advance

Euro speculative net longs continue to rise

TCS completes digital transformation programme for Scottish Widows

Premier Energies' subsidiaries secure orders worth Rs 2,703 cr

First Published: Sep 01 2025 | 12:39 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story