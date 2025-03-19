TCS inks five-year deal with Air New Zealand

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has signed a five-year partnership with Air New Zealand to modernize the airline's digital infrastructure and position it at the forefront of AI-driven innovation. This collaboration aims to enhance Air New Zealand's digital capabilities, improve customer experience, and drive operational efficiencies across various aspects of its business, including fleet management, crew scheduling, and ground services.

This partnership strengthens TCS' commitment to New Zealand, where it has been a trusted partner for digital transformation for over 37 years, driving innovation across industries. With an office in Auckland and a team of 460 professionals, TCS serves 20+ blue-chip customers in the region across banking, retail, construction, manufacturing, and local government. Through the TCS Co-Innovation Network (COIN), the organization works closely with top universities in New Zealand to advance research in cybersecurity, sustainability, and AI. TCS also led the development of the Asia Pacific Digital Sustainability Index in 2022, shaping the region's approach to sustainable digital transformation. Beyond business, TCS is committed to fostering digital talent in New Zealand. Its flagship STEM empowerment programs, goIT and goIT Girls in the region are inspiring students to pursue careers in technology and innovation.

