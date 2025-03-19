UltraTech Cement increases production capacity by 1.2 mtpa

UltraTech Cement announced that as part of its capacity expansion programs, the Company has identified several opportunities for debottlenecking and enhancing efficiency at various locations. These initiatives have been successfully completed and stabilized, leading to an increased production capacity of 1.2 mtpa, as outlined below:
Name of Unit
Type of Unit
Additional Capacity Achieved
Hirmi, Chhattisgarh
Integrated Unit
0.8 mtpa
Roorkee, Uttarakhand
Grinding Unit
0.4 mtpa
Consequent to the above, the Company's total domestic grey cement manufacturing capacity stands at 178.86 mtpa. Alongwith its overseas capacity of 5.4 mtpa, the Company's global capacity stands at 184.26 mtpa.
