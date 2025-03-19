Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Information Technology stocks edge lower

Information Technology stocks edge lower

Last Updated : Mar 19 2025 | 2:16 PM IST
Information Technology stocks were trading in red, with the BSE Information Technology index decreasing 444.01 points or 1.24% at 35482.84 at 13:46 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Information Technology index, Mastek Ltd (down 4.54%), Sasken Technologies Ltd (down 3.87%),AXISCADES Technologies Ltd (down 2.54%),Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (down 2.04%),Tech Mahindra Ltd (down 2.03%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were LTIMindtree Ltd (down 2%), Infosys Ltd (down 1.85%), HCL Technologies Ltd (down 1.75%), Newgen Software Technologies Ltd (down 1.63%), and Persistent Systems Ltd (down 1.57%).

On the other hand, Ksolves India Ltd (up 19.99%), Tanla Platforms Ltd (up 14.98%), and Subex Ltd (up 7.05%) turned up.

At 13:46 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 824.31 or 1.83% at 45855.76.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 277.25 points or 1.99% at 14211.62.

The Nifty 50 index was up 83.15 points or 0.36% at 22917.45.

The BSE Sensex index was up 172.93 points or 0.23% at 75474.19.

On BSE,2965 shares were trading in green, 997 were trading in red and 124 were unchanged.

First Published: Mar 19 2025 | 2:00 PM IST

