Westlife Foodworld rises on elevating Akshay Jatia as CEO

Last Updated : Mar 19 2025 | 1:50 PM IST
Westlife Foodworld rose 1.96% to Rs 721.80 after its board elevated Akshay Jatia as chief executive officer (CEO) and key managerial personnel, replacing Amit Jatia, effective from the close of business on Tuesday, 18 March 2025.

The company clarified that both Amit Jatia and Akshay Jatia will continue as directors on the board of directors of the company, and that there is no change in the composition of the board of directors of the company, i.e., Westlife Foodworld, and further that there is no change in the composition of the board of directors of the subsidiary of the company, Hardcastle Restaurants Private, of which the subsidiary Saurabh Kalra continues to be the managing director.

Westlife Foodworld focuses on setting up and operating quick-service restaurants (QSR) in India through its subsidiary, Hardcastle Restaurants (HRPL). The company operates a chain of McDonald's restaurants in West and South India, under a master franchise agreement with McDonald's Corporation USA, through its Indian subsidiary.

The companys consolidated net profit declined 59.3% to Rs 7.01 crore on a 9.7% rise in net sales to Rs 650.24 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

First Published: Mar 19 2025 | 1:33 PM IST

