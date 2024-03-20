TCS opens its Pace Port Innovation Hub in London

To help accelerate innovation-led growth for UK businesses

Tata Consultancy Services announced the opening of its new Pace Port, a dedicated innovation hub in the heart of London that aims to drive and accelerate innovation-led growth in the United Kingdom while helping businesses bring innovation to life.

With its strategic location in the heart of London, the TCS Pace Port Innovation Hub is set to become a dynamic center for cutting-edge technology, research, and development in the region. Leveraging TCS's extensive expertise in technology-based business transformation, the hub will serve as a catalyst for the adoption of innovation-led solutions. This will include emerging technologies that will empower businesses in the UK to navigate a volatile marketplace, address evolving business needs, and drive growth. The Pace Port will focus on innovation across a cross-section of industries, government priorities and critical national infrastructure while creating an ecosystem of experiences

