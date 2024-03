NBCC (India) has been selected by the Ministry of External Affairs (GEM Division) for providing Project Management Consultant Services for Construction of Chancery-Cum-Residential Complex at CGI, Jeddah, a MEA's Project having value of USD 30 million i.e. Rs. 249 crore approx. The MEA has awarded the subject work to NBCC at PMC fee @4.41% (exclusive of taxes) i.e. Rs. 11 crore (approx).

