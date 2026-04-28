For Release 1 of Clearing House Electronic Subregister System (CHESS) program

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has successfully contributed to Release 1 of Australian Securities Exchange's (ASX's) Clearing House Electronic Subregister System (CHESS) program, marking an important milestone in the modernisation of Australia's critical financial market infrastructure. This is a key step in ASX's digital transformation journey in partnership with TCS.

CHESS is the system used to facilitate the clearing and settlement of trades in eligible financial products. It facilitates the transfer of legal title to securities through the CHESS sub-register and enables delivery-verses payment settlement by transferring securities and cash between buyers and sellers. Release-1 of the CHESS Project delivers the new clearing component.