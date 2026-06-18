How NSE makes its money: The options boom behind India's biggest exchange

The National Stock Exchange of India, or NSE , is not just the country’s largest stock exchange. As it prepares for a potential ₹30,000-crore initial public offering (IPO) that could become India's biggest ever, its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) tells a bigger story.

The DRHP shows that the exchange's growth is increasingly driven by the rise in derivatives trading, particularly equity options, which have made the NSE the world's most active derivatives bourse by volume.

What’s in NSE DRHP?

Nearly a decade after its first attempt to go public was derailed by regulatory hurdles and governance concerns, the NSE on Wednesday filed a fresh DRHP for its long-awaited IPO.

The proposed issue is entirely an offer for sale (OFS), meaning existing shareholders will sell their stakes and the exchange itself will not receive any proceeds from the IPO. The issue is reportedly expected to raise around ₹30,000 crore, making it one of the largest listings in the country's history.

Beyond the listing details, the DRHP shows the economics of India's largest exchange business, revealing how heavily its revenues depend on trading activity.

According to its DRHP, transaction charges accounted for 78.65 per cent of NSE's revenue from operations in FY26, making them the exchange's biggest source of income.

A closer look shows that options trading is the dominant driver within this segment. Revenue from options transaction charges alone contributed 60.22 per cent of NSE's revenue from operations in FY26.

This reveals a simple thing: NSE's business is increasingly tied to the trading of options contracts, not to stock investing.

How NSE earns money?

NSE generates revenue from multiple sources, including transaction charges, listing fees, data centre rack charges, data connectivity services, market data feeds and terminal services, licensing fees, clearing and settlement services, and other operating income.

However, transaction charges are by far its biggest revenue driver.

The exchange levies a fee whenever a trade is executed on its platform, whether in the cash market, futures, options, currency derivatives, or commodities segment. As trading volumes increase, so does the revenue NSE earns from these charges. Simply put: every time someone uses NSE's platform to do a trade, the exchange earns a fee.

Beyond trading fees, listed companies pay annual and one-time listing charges, while brokers and institutional investors pay for co-location facilities, high-speed connectivity, and access to real-time market data. NSE also earns licensing income from its indices and charges fees for clearing and settlement services through its subsidiaries.

According to NSE's DRHP, the exchange has diversified revenue streams. Its financial performance remains closely tied to trading activity, particularly in the derivatives market.

What is the options engine and how did it become so big?

Options are derivative contracts that give traders the right, but not the obligation, to buy or sell an underlying asset at a predetermined price before a specified date. Unlike buying shares outright, traders can take positions in options by paying a relatively small premium.

For NSE, however, the appeal of options lies in their trading volumes. Every time an options contract is bought or sold on the exchange, NSE earns a transaction fee.

Over the past few years, the rapid rise in retail participation has turned options into the exchange's biggest revenue driver.

Chart created using GenAI In FY26, NSE earned ₹9,997.57 crore from options transaction charges, far exceeding the ₹1,554.64 crore it generated from the cash market and the ₹1,480.10 crore it earned from futures trading.

The growth in options trading has been fuelled by several factors. The rise of app-based brokers has made trading more accessible, while weekly expiries and the popularity of index options have boosted trading frequency. The lower upfront cost of options, compared with buying stocks directly, has also attracted retail traders seeking leveraged exposure.

High market volatility, growing speculative activity and a network effect – where higher liquidity attracts more participants – have further cemented options as the dominant force in India's trading ecosystem.

Metric FY24 FY25 FY26 Revenue from operations ₹14,780.01 crore ₹17,140.68 crore ₹16,601.31 crore Transaction charges ₹12,129.64 crore ₹13,635.76 crore ₹13,057.01 crore Transaction charges as % of revenue 82.07% 79.55% 78.65% Options contribution to revenue 64.62% 59.47% 60.22%

The road ahead

NSE's IPO will offer investors a rare opportunity to own a stake in India's largest exchange operator and one of the world's busiest derivatives markets.

But the DRHP also highlights a key concentration risk: the exchange's biggest strength is also its biggest vulnerability.

The surge in options trading has transformed NSE into a highly profitable business, making derivatives the primary driver of its revenue growth. At the same time, this dependence leaves the exchange exposed to shifts in investor behaviour and regulatory measures aimed at curbing excessive speculation in the derivatives market.

For investors, the key question is whether NSE can sustain the momentum of its options business while scaling other revenue streams such as cash market trading, data services, index licensing, connectivity solutions and listing fees.