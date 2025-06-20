Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd Spikes 1.49%

Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd has lost 6.08% over last one month compared to 2.79% gain in BSE Teck index and 0.3% drop in the SENSEX

Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd rose 1.49% today to trade at Rs 64.85. The BSE Teck index is up 0.24% to quote at 18354.86. The index is up 2.79 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, HFCL Ltd increased 1.37% and Indus Towers Ltd added 1.3% on the day. The BSE Teck index went up 10.63 % over last one year compared to the 5% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd has lost 6.08% over last one month compared to 2.79% gain in BSE Teck index and 0.3% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 1303 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 48.07 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 111.48 on 19 Jul 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 50.01 on 07 Apr 2025.