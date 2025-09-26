Tech Mahindra Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Tech Mahindra Ltd is quoting at Rs 1418.1, down 1.81% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 11.88% in last one year as compared to a 5.44% slide in NIFTY and a 19.77% fall in the Nifty IT index.

Tech Mahindra Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1418.1, down 1.81% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.54% on the day, quoting at 24755.4. The Sensex is at 80723.46, down 0.54%.Tech Mahindra Ltd has eased around 5.18% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Tech Mahindra Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 4.35% in last one month and is currently quoting at 34548.3, down 1.74% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 9.55 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 17.44 lakh shares in last one month.