GAIL (India) Ltd eases for fifth straight session

GAIL (India) Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 172.47, down 1.12% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.54% on the day, quoting at 24755.4. The Sensex is at 80723.46, down 0.54%.GAIL (India) Ltd has gained around 0.73% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which GAIL (India) Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 3.84% in last one month and is currently quoting at 35255.55, down 0.79% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 49.17 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 80.09 lakh shares in last one month.