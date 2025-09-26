SJVN Ltd down for fifth straight session

SJVN Ltd is quoting at Rs 90.26, down 1.89% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 14.46% in last one year as compared to a 5.44% slide in NIFTY and a 21.48% fall in the Nifty Energy index.

SJVN Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 90.26, down 1.89% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.54% on the day, quoting at 24755.4. The Sensex is at 80723.46, down 0.54%.SJVN Ltd has lost around 6.15% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which SJVN Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 3.84% in last one month and is currently quoting at 35255.55, down 0.79% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 18.52 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 33.59 lakh shares in last one month.