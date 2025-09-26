Varun Beverages Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Varun Beverages Ltd is quoting at Rs 447, down 1.07% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 26.55% in last one year as compared to a 5.44% slide in NIFTY and a 16.56% fall in the Nifty FMCG index.

Varun Beverages Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 447, down 1.07% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.54% on the day, quoting at 24755.4. The Sensex is at 80723.46, down 0.54%.Varun Beverages Ltd has eased around 10.19% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Varun Beverages Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 1.21% in last one month and is currently quoting at 55108, down 0.3% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 27.32 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 60.78 lakh shares in last one month.