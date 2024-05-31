Home / Markets / Capital Market News / TechNVision Ventures consolidated net profit rises 195.67% in the March 2024 quarter

TechNVision Ventures consolidated net profit rises 195.67% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 11:04 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 22.47% to Rs 51.45 crore

Net profit of TechNVision Ventures rose 195.67% to Rs 8.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 22.47% to Rs 51.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 42.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 6050.00% to Rs 13.53 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 27.15% to Rs 192.77 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 151.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales51.4542.01 22 192.77151.61 27 OPM %18.278.64 -8.721.35 - PBDT9.403.40 176 15.841.67 849 PBT9.063.18 185 14.260.72 1881 NP8.873.00 196 13.530.22 6050

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

TechNVision Ventures reports consolidated net profit of Rs 8.94 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Jaysynth Dyestuff (India) consolidated net profit rises 195.89% in the December 2023 quarter

Sika Interplant Systems consolidated net profit rises 195.12% in the March 2024 quarter

Vivid Mercantile standalone net profit rises 195.41% in the March 2024 quarter

Pooja Entertainment &amp; Films consolidated net profit rises 195.65% in the December 2023 quarter

Konark Synthetic reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Nifty trades above 22,500; realty shares in demand

Suzlon wins order for 81.9 MW wind energy project

HDFC Capital Advisors to acquire 8.5% stake in TruBoard

Board of Quint Digital approves acquisition of 30% stake in Quintype Technologies India

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 31 2024 | 10:50 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story