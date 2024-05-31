Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Suzlon wins order for 81.9 MW wind energy project

Image
Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 10:31 AM IST
Suzlon Group announced a new order win for the development of an 81.9 MW wind energy project for Oyster Green Hybrid One. Suzlon will install 26 Wind Turbine Generators (WTGs) with a Hybrid Lattice Tubular (HLT) tower and a rated capacity of 3.15 MW each at the clientfs site in Agar in Madhya Pradesh.

This order is for the company's larger rated 3.15 MW, S144]140m turbines from the 3 MW product series. As part of the agreement, Suzlon will supply the wind turbines (equipment supply) and execute the project including erection and commissioning. Suzlon will also undertake comprehensive operations and maintenance services post]commissioning.

First Published: May 31 2024 | 10:13 AM IST

