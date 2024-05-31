Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Board of Quint Digital approves acquisition of 30% stake in Quintype Technologies India

May 31 2024
At meeting held on 30 May 2024

The Board of Quint Digital at its meeting held on 30 May 2024 has approved acquiring the entire 30% equity stake, held by 360 One Seed Ventures Fund- Series 2 (formerly IIFL Seed Ventures Fund - Series 2) in Quintype Technologies India (CIN: U72200KA2015FLC082998), for an aggregate consideration of Rs 25.42 crore.

Quintype India is a leading AI-powered digital newsroom growth platform that empowers publishers to create, distribute, and monetise their content. Quintype manages over 1Bn monthly pageviews for over 200+ publishers, including marquee brands like BQ Prime, The Quint, Fortune India, Karjalainen, and i-mediat.

