Tega Inds skid after Q2 PAT slumps 85% YoY to Rs 7 cr

Tega Industries tumbled 10.94% to Rs 1718 after the company's consolidated net profit declined 84.78% to Rs 7.21 crore on 6.4% fall in revenue from operations to Rs 353.30 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

Profit before tax (PBT) fell 75.08% YoY to Rs 15.79 crore during the quarter.

EBITDA stood at Rs 34.35 crore, registering the de-growth of 58% as compared with Rs 81.71 crore posted in same quarter last year. EBITDA margin was at 9.7% in Q2 FY25 as against 21.6% in Q2 FY24.

Total expenses increased 10.63% to Rs 352.37 crore in Q2 FY25 as compared with Rs 318.50 crore in Q2 FY24. Cost of material consumed stood at Rs 210.52 core (up 26.48% YoY), employee benefit expenses was at Rs 62.16 crore (up 11.08% YoY), finance cost stood at Rs 6.79 crore (up 23.88% YoY) during the period under review.

Tega Industries is engaged in the activity of designing, manufacturing and installation of process equipment and accessories to cater the mineral processing, mining, material handling and environment industries.

