Indraprastha Gas Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Mahanagar Gas Ltd, Newgen Software Technologies Ltd, Tega Industries Ltd and Sanghvi Movers Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 18 November 2024.

Indraprastha Gas Ltd crashed 19.92% to Rs 325.1 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 26.69 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.25 lakh shares in the past one month.

Mahanagar Gas Ltd lost 14.98% to Rs 1114.9. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.62 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 20953 shares in the past one month.

Newgen Software Technologies Ltd tumbled 14.60% to Rs 1053.65. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 53815 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 19302 shares in the past one month.

Tega Industries Ltd plummeted 10.89% to Rs 1718.9. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 12673 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4759 shares in the past one month.

Sanghvi Movers Ltd corrected 10.70% to Rs 320.5. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 70099 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 35516 shares in the past one month.

