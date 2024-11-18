Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Prime Property Development Corporation reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 18 2024 | 3:05 PM IST
Reported sales nil

Net loss of Prime Property Development Corporation reported to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net profit of Rs 4.69 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 26.28 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales026.28 -100 OPM %018.00 -PBDT0.074.79 -99 PBT-0.034.69 PL NP-0.034.69 PL

First Published: Nov 18 2024 | 2:53 PM IST

