Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Osia Hyper Retail standalone net profit declines 31.81% in the September 2024 quarter

Osia Hyper Retail standalone net profit declines 31.81% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 18 2024 | 3:05 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 30.85% to Rs 355.23 crore

Net profit of Osia Hyper Retail declined 31.81% to Rs 3.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 4.81 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 30.85% to Rs 355.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 271.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales355.23271.48 31 OPM %4.446.32 -PBDT7.739.79 -21 PBT5.047.39 -32 NP3.284.81 -32

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex 250 pts lower at 77,350; Nifty at 23,450; IT drags, Metal leads

Over 370 flights delayed at Delhi airport as smog engulfs national capital

MGL, IGL plunge up to 20% as govt reduces APM gas allocation to CGDs again

Diljit sets condition on not singing songs on alcohol at Ahmedabad concert

Anupam Rasayan share price slips 3% on weak Q2 show; profit tanks 37% YoY

First Published: Nov 18 2024 | 2:53 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story