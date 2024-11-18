Osia Hyper Retail standalone net profit declines 31.81% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 30.85% to Rs 355.23 croreNet profit of Osia Hyper Retail declined 31.81% to Rs 3.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 4.81 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 30.85% to Rs 355.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 271.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales355.23271.48 31 OPM %4.446.32 -PBDT7.739.79 -21 PBT5.047.39 -32 NP3.284.81 -32
