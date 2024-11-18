Osia Hyper Retail standalone net profit declines 31.81% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 30.85% to Rs 355.23 crore

Net profit of Osia Hyper Retail declined 31.81% to Rs 3.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 4.81 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 30.85% to Rs 355.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 271.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.355.23271.484.446.327.739.795.047.393.284.81

