Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Focus Lighting & Fixtures consolidated net profit declines 49.12% in the September 2024 quarter

Focus Lighting & Fixtures consolidated net profit declines 49.12% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 18 2024 | 3:05 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 19.24% to Rs 45.37 crore

Net profit of Focus Lighting & Fixtures declined 49.12% to Rs 4.92 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 9.67 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 19.24% to Rs 45.37 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 56.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales45.3756.18 -19 OPM %17.6520.35 -PBDT8.4112.89 -35 PBT6.6011.31 -42 NP4.929.67 -49

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex 250 pts lower at 77,350; Nifty at 23,450; IT drags, Metal leads

Over 370 flights delayed at Delhi airport as smog engulfs national capital

MGL, IGL plunge up to 20% as govt reduces APM gas allocation to CGDs again

Diljit sets condition on not singing songs on alcohol at Ahmedabad concert

Anupam Rasayan share price slips 3% on weak Q2 show; profit tanks 37% YoY

First Published: Nov 18 2024 | 2:53 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story