Focus Lighting & Fixtures consolidated net profit declines 49.12% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 19.24% to Rs 45.37 crore

Net profit of Focus Lighting & Fixtures declined 49.12% to Rs 4.92 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 9.67 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 19.24% to Rs 45.37 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 56.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.45.3756.1817.6520.358.4112.896.6011.314.929.67

