Focus Lighting & Fixtures consolidated net profit declines 49.12% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 19.24% to Rs 45.37 croreNet profit of Focus Lighting & Fixtures declined 49.12% to Rs 4.92 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 9.67 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 19.24% to Rs 45.37 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 56.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales45.3756.18 -19 OPM %17.6520.35 -PBDT8.4112.89 -35 PBT6.6011.31 -42 NP4.929.67 -49
