Tega Industries arm incorporates subsidiary in Ghana

Tega Industries said that its material subsidiary, Tega Holdings Pte on 4th January 2025 has incorporated a new subsidiary, Tega Industries Ghana.

The material subsidiary company has incorporated, Tega Industries Ghana for Marketing Support and Installation Services.

The company has incorporated new subsidiary with an initial capital of 8,000,000 GHS (Ghana Cedi).

Tega Industries is engaged in the activity of designing, manufacturing and installation of process equipment and accessories to cater the mineral processing, mining, material handling and environment industries.

The companys consolidated net profit declined 84.78% to Rs 7.21 crore on 6.4% fall in revenue from operations to Rs 353.30 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

The counter rose 0.07% to end at Rs 1592.90 on Monday, 13 January 2025.

