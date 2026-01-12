Tejas Networks Ltd Falls 5.75%

Tejas Networks Ltd has lost 18.07% over last one month compared to 1.57% fall in BSE Teck index and 2.15% drop in the SENSEX

Tejas Networks Ltd lost 5.75% today to trade at Rs 392.75. The BSE Teck index is down 0.63% to quote at 18261.28. The index is down 1.57 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, PVR Inox Ltd decreased 1.94% and Bharti Hexacom Ltd lost 1.6% on the day. The BSE Teck index went down 8.08 % over last one year compared to the 7.83% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Tejas Networks Ltd has lost 18.07% over last one month compared to 1.57% fall in BSE Teck index and 2.15% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 46904 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 68509 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1150 on 20 Jan 2025. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 387.5 on 12 Jan 2026.