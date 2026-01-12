Vedanta Ltd Spikes 1.89%

Vedanta Ltd has added 14.32% over last one month compared to 5.23% gain in BSE Metal index and 2.15% drop in the SENSEX

Vedanta Ltd rose 1.89% today to trade at Rs 621.4. The BSE Metal index is up 0.31% to quote at 36722.32. The index is up 5.23 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Hindustan Zinc Ltd increased 1.86% and National Aluminium Company Ltd added 1.42% on the day. The BSE Metal index went up 32.64 % over last one year compared to the 7.83% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Vedanta Ltd has added 14.32% over last one month compared to 5.23% gain in BSE Metal index and 2.15% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 71529 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 8.01 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 629.9 on 07 Jan 2026. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 362.2 on 07 Apr 2025.