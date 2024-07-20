Tejas Networks reports consolidated net profit of Rs 77.48 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 696.25% to Rs 1496.07 crore

Net profit of Tejas Networks reported to Rs 77.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 26.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 696.25% to Rs 1496.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 187.89 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.1496.07187.8915.38-24.50186.50-31.46121.55-65.8877.48-26.29

