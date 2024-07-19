JSW Utkal Steel's slurry pipe line biz to be transferred to JSW Infrastructure

The Board of JSW Steel at its meeting held on 19 July 2024 has approved (a) the transfer of Slurry Pipe Line undertaking of JSW Utkal Steel, a wholly owned subsidiary of JSW Steel (Company) for the transportation of iron ore from Nuagaon mines to Jagatsinghpur in the State of Odisha, by way of Slump Sale to JSW Infrastructure, a related party and (b) to enter into a long term take or pay agreement with JSW Infrastructure for the transportation of iron ore slurry from Nuagaon mines to Jagatsinghpur by slurry pipeline mode, for a period of 20 years, by the Company (including its subsidiaries).

