TeleCanor Global standalone net profit rises 302.94% in the March 2025 quarter

Net profit of TeleCanor Global rose 302.94% to Rs 1.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 1534.62% to Rs 4.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 7600.00% to Rs 0.77 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 1434.62% to Rs 3.99 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

