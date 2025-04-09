Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty trades below 22,450; IT shares slump

Nifty trades below 22,450; IT shares slump

Image
Last Updated : Apr 09 2025 | 11:50 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The key equity indices traded with modest losses in the morning trade, weighed down by negative global cues. Further, RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra announced a repo rate cut. Governor Malhotra revealed that the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has decided to reduce the repo rate by 25 basis points to 6%. The Nifty traded below the 22,450 mark. Trading could be volatile due to the weekly Nifty50 F&O series expiry today.

IT shares tumbled after advancing in the past trading session.

At 10:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, fell 295.49 points or 0.40% to 73,933.57. The Nifty 50 index lost 114.35 points or 0.51% to 22,421.50.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index slipped 1.42% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index declined 1.49%.

The market breadth was weak. On the BSE, 988 shares rose and 2,357 shares fell. A total of 215 shares were unchanged.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, advanced 3.84% to 21.23.

Economy:

Also Read

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion review: A value proposition packed with AI tools

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex volatile despite 25 bps rate cut by RBI; Trump tariffs in focus

Tata Steel shares drop nearly 4% after block deal of 2.09 million shares

RBI lowers FY26 GDP growth forecast to 6.5% on global trade uncertainties

LIVE news updates: Donald Trump's 26% tariffs on Indian goods come into force

In India, growth is projected to accelerate to 6.7% in fiscal year (FY) 2025 and 6.8% in FY2026, according to the latest forecast by the Asian Development Bank (ADB). Growth in the sub-region is expected to rise from 5.8% in 2024 to 6.0% in 2025 and 6.2% in 2026.

Inflation in India is projected to moderate to 4.3% in FY2025 and 4.0% in FY2026, supported by easing food and global oil prices.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty IT index dropped 2.87% to 32,291.65. The index jumped 1.76% in the past trading session.

Wipro (down 4.65%), Coforge (down 4.02%), Mphasis (down 4.01%), Persistent Systems (down 3.62%), LTIMindtree (down 3.37%), Tech Mahindra (down 3.3%), Infosys (down 2.59%), Oracle Financial Services Software (down 2.43%), HCL Technologies (down 2.31%) and Tata Consultancy Services (down 1.48%) declined.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) declined 1.54%. The company has announced that the Ministry of Defence (MoD) has approved the appointment of DK Sunil as chairperson and managing director (MD), effective from 9 April 2025.

NTPC Green Energy lost 0.31%. The company has incorporated NTPC-Mahapreit Green Energy as a 74:26 joint venture of the company. This has been done along with the inclusion of Mahatma Phule Renewable Energy and Infrastructure Technology.

Concord Biotech shed 0.01%. The company received approval from the USFDA for marketing 7 mg and 14 mg Teriflunomide Tablets. Teriflunomide tablets are used for treating patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

ITI update on its BharatNet Phase-III Project in Himachal Pradesh

Vodafone Idea allots shares worth Rs 36,950 crore to Govt of India

Zuari Industries's arm inks binding term sheet with Texmaco Rail & Engineering

Sterlite Tech partners with Swoop for upgrading fibre connectivity in Western Australia

Volumes jump at Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd counter

First Published: Apr 09 2025 | 10:43 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story