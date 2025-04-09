Nifty trades below 22,450; IT shares slump

The key equity indices traded with modest losses in the morning trade, weighed down by negative global cues. Further, RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra announced a repo rate cut. Governor Malhotra revealed that the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has decided to reduce the repo rate by 25 basis points to 6%. The Nifty traded below the 22,450 mark. Trading could be volatile due to the weekly Nifty50 F&O series expiry today.

IT shares tumbled after advancing in the past trading session.

At 10:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, fell 295.49 points or 0.40% to 73,933.57. The Nifty 50 index lost 114.35 points or 0.51% to 22,421.50.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index slipped 1.42% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index declined 1.49%.

The market breadth was weak. On the BSE, 988 shares rose and 2,357 shares fell. A total of 215 shares were unchanged.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, advanced 3.84% to 21.23.

Economy:

In India, growth is projected to accelerate to 6.7% in fiscal year (FY) 2025 and 6.8% in FY2026, according to the latest forecast by the Asian Development Bank (ADB). Growth in the sub-region is expected to rise from 5.8% in 2024 to 6.0% in 2025 and 6.2% in 2026.

Inflation in India is projected to moderate to 4.3% in FY2025 and 4.0% in FY2026, supported by easing food and global oil prices.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty IT index dropped 2.87% to 32,291.65. The index jumped 1.76% in the past trading session.

Wipro (down 4.65%), Coforge (down 4.02%), Mphasis (down 4.01%), Persistent Systems (down 3.62%), LTIMindtree (down 3.37%), Tech Mahindra (down 3.3%), Infosys (down 2.59%), Oracle Financial Services Software (down 2.43%), HCL Technologies (down 2.31%) and Tata Consultancy Services (down 1.48%) declined.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) declined 1.54%. The company has announced that the Ministry of Defence (MoD) has approved the appointment of DK Sunil as chairperson and managing director (MD), effective from 9 April 2025.

NTPC Green Energy lost 0.31%. The company has incorporated NTPC-Mahapreit Green Energy as a 74:26 joint venture of the company. This has been done along with the inclusion of Mahatma Phule Renewable Energy and Infrastructure Technology.

Concord Biotech shed 0.01%. The company received approval from the USFDA for marketing 7 mg and 14 mg Teriflunomide Tablets. Teriflunomide tablets are used for treating patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis.

