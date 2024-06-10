Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Telecom shares gain

Telecom shares gain

Image
Last Updated : Jun 10 2024 | 10:16 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Telecom stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the BSE Telecommunication index rising 35.51 points or 1.24% at 2899.93 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Telecommunication index, GTL Infrastructure Ltd (up 7.06%), Route Mobile Ltd (up 5.2%),OnMobile Global Ltd (up 4.63%),Railtel Corporation of India Ltd (up 2.68%),Vodafone Idea Ltd (up 2.52%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Tata Communications Ltd (up 2.03%), Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (up 1.82%), Vindhya Telelinks Ltd (up 1.36%), Sterlite Technologies Ltd (up 1.27%), and Avantel Ltd (up 1.18%).

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

On the other hand, Optiemus Infracom Ltd (down 0.76%), Tejas Networks Ltd (down 0.62%), and ITI Ltd (down 0.4%) moved lower.

At 09:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 412.22 or 0.85% at 49143.77.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 73.15 points or 0.49% at 15074.11.

The Nifty 50 index was up 34.6 points or 0.15% at 23324.75.

The BSE Sensex index was down 1.7 points or 0% at 76691.66.

On BSE,2412 shares were trading in green, 933 were trading in red and 118 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Telecom shares gain

Telecom stocks rise

Telecom shares gain

Telecom stocks edge higher

Telecom stocks edge higher

Power shares gain

Utilties stocks rise

KEC Intl spurts on Rs 1,061-crore order win

JSW Steel achieves consolidated crude steel production of 20.98 lakh tonnes in May 24

Wardwizard Innovations hits the roof after bagging $1.29 bn contract from Beulah International

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: Jun 10 2024 | 10:00 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story