Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Telecom shares rise

Telecom shares rise

Image
Last Updated : Jul 26 2024 | 10:04 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Telecom stocks were trading with gains, with the BSE Telecommunication index rising 69.93 points or 2.23% at 3211.11 at 09:42 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Telecommunication index, OnMobile Global Ltd (up 7.07%), Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (up 5%),Indus Towers Ltd (up 4.05%),Sterlite Technologies Ltd (up 4.02%),Vodafone Idea Ltd (up 2.83%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Bharti Airtel Ltd (up 2.07%), Avantel Ltd (up 1.75%), Tata Communications Ltd (up 1.74%), GTL Infrastructure Ltd (up 1.26%), and ITI Ltd (up 0.3%).

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

On the other hand, Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd (down 1.08%), Railtel Corporation of India Ltd (down 0.58%), and Route Mobile Ltd (down 0.54%) moved lower.

At 09:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 359.72 or 0.67% at 54117.73.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 175.63 points or 1.09% at 16246.29.

The Nifty 50 index was up 107.45 points or 0.44% at 24513.55.

More From This Section

Chalet Hotels to acquire land in Goa for its luxury hotel project

Indices drift higher in early trade; Breadth strong

Sun Pharma gets US FDA nod for alopecia areata treatment drug LEQSELVI

Federal Bank Ltd Slides 5.11%

SJVN Ltd Surges 11.53%, BSE Utilities index Gains 1.22%

The BSE Sensex index was up 322.5 points or 0.4% at 80362.3.

On BSE,2341 shares were trading in green, 749 were trading in red and 100 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

LIVE news: Kanwar Yatra hoarding order was issued to ensure peaceful yatra, UP govt tells SC

Here's why SJVN stock price rallied over 13% on July 26; find details here

Def min Rajnath pays tributes to soldiers who ensured victory in Kargil war

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex soars 300 pts, Nifty crosses 24,500; Bharti Airtel, Infosys up 2% each

Kargil Vijay Diwas 2024: History, significance and all about Kargil heroes

First Published: Jul 26 2024 | 10:00 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story