Metal shares rise

Metal stocks were trading with gains, with the BSE Metal index rising 556.53 points or 1.78% at 31819.75 at 09:42 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Metal index, NMDC Ltd (up 2.5%), Coal India Ltd (up 2.33%),Vedanta Ltd (up 2.32%),Steel Authority of India Ltd (up 2.25%),Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (up 1.91%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were JSW Steel Ltd (up 1.81%), Tata Steel Ltd (up 1.78%), Hindalco Industries Ltd (up 1.58%), National Aluminium Company Ltd (up 1.47%), and APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (up 0.55%).

At 09:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 359.72 or 0.67% at 54117.73.