Metal shares rise

Last Updated : Jul 26 2024 | 10:04 AM IST
Metal stocks were trading with gains, with the BSE Metal index rising 556.53 points or 1.78% at 31819.75 at 09:42 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Metal index, NMDC Ltd (up 2.5%), Coal India Ltd (up 2.33%),Vedanta Ltd (up 2.32%),Steel Authority of India Ltd (up 2.25%),Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (up 1.91%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were JSW Steel Ltd (up 1.81%), Tata Steel Ltd (up 1.78%), Hindalco Industries Ltd (up 1.58%), National Aluminium Company Ltd (up 1.47%), and APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (up 0.55%).

At 09:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 359.72 or 0.67% at 54117.73.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 175.63 points or 1.09% at 16246.29.

The Nifty 50 index was up 107.45 points or 0.44% at 24513.55.

The BSE Sensex index was up 322.5 points or 0.4% at 80362.3.

On BSE,2341 shares were trading in green, 749 were trading in red and 100 were unchanged.

First Published: Jul 26 2024 | 10:00 AM IST

