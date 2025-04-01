Telecom stocks edge higher

Telecom stocks were trading in green, with the BSE Telecommunication index increasing 83.43 points or 3.16% at 2724.58 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Telecommunication index, Indus Towers Ltd (up 6.81%), Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd (up 6.75%),Sterlite Technologies Ltd (up 3.88%),Tejas Networks Ltd (up 3.74%),Route Mobile Ltd (up 3.5%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Vindhya Telelinks Ltd (up 3.06%), ITI Ltd (up 3.02%), Optiemus Infracom Ltd (up 2.62%), HFCL Ltd (up 2.32%), and Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (up 2.09%).

At 09:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 331.17 or 0.71% at 46969.3.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 73.69 points or 0.51% at 14492.19.

The Nifty 50 index was up 25.75 points or 0.11% at 23545.1.

The BSE Sensex index was down 31.78 points or 0.04% at 77383.14.

On BSE,2452 shares were trading in green, 774 were trading in red and 138 were unchanged.

