Ola Electric records 23,430 registrations in Mar'25

Ola Electric registered 23,430 units in March 2025 (as per the VAHAN portal), reflecting strong demand across urban and rural markets. As shared earlier, the shift to in-house vehicle registrations in February led to temporary disruptions. While the transition continues, daily registration volumes and backlog clearance are steadily improving.

The company said, "We have nearly cleared the February backlog and expect to complete the remaining FebruaryMarch registrations in April 2025. To support this, we're scaling up our registration operations and actively coordinating with all external stakeholders.

We also began deliveries of our Gen 3 portfolio in March 2025. Customer response has been overwhelmingly positive, with demand surpassing expectations. As a result, we ramped up the production of our Gen 3 portfolio in March and will continue ramping it up further in April for faster deliveries and better customer experience.

We remain focused on execution and delivering a seamless ownership experience. We will continue to update stakeholders as our registration volumes stabilize."

Powered by Capital Market - Live News