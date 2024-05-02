Telecom stocks edge lower

Telecom stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Telecommunication index decreasing 1.34 points or 0.05% at 2703.47 at 13:41 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Telecommunication index, Tejas Networks Ltd (down 2.53%), Optiemus Infracom Ltd (down 1.8%),Bharti Airtel Ltd (down 1.78%),ITI Ltd (down 0.54%),Sterlite Technologies Ltd (down 0.44%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were OnMobile Global Ltd (down 0.34%), Indus Towers Ltd (down 0.31%), Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd (down 0.22%), and Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (down 0.21%).

On the other hand, GTL Infrastructure Ltd (up 4.76%), Route Mobile Ltd (up 2.18%), and HFCL Ltd (up 2.18%) turned up.

At 13:41 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 284.41 or 0.38% at 74767.19.

The Nifty 50 index was up 90.3 points or 0.4% at 22695.15.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 184.6 points or 0.39% at 47500.53.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 124.5 points or 0.87% at 14363.87.

On BSE,1996 shares were trading in green, 1783 were trading in red and 129 were unchanged.

