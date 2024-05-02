Aurobindo Pharma update on acquisition of balance stake in Purple Bellflower, South Africa

Aurobindo Pharma announced that Aurogen South Africa, South Africa, a wholly owned step-down subsidiary of the Company, has entered into agreement with the shareholders of Purple Bellflower (PBF), South Africa, a joint venture company, to purchase entire shares held by other joint venture partners and make Purple Bellflower a wholly owned subsidiary of Aurogen South Africa, and also Aurobindo Pharma, South Africa, a wholly owned subsidiary of Aurogen South Africa.

48% shares of PBF are held by Aurogen South Africa, South Africa (ASL), a wholly owned step-down subsidiary of the Company and 52% shares are held by other Joint Venture Partners.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel