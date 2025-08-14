Texmaco Rail & Engineering consolidated net profit declines 49.87% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 16.32% to Rs 910.60 crore

Net profit of Texmaco Rail & Engineering declined 49.87% to Rs 29.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 59.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 16.32% to Rs 910.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1088.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.910.601088.207.799.8254.52101.9443.6691.3929.9959.83

Powered by Capital Market - Live News