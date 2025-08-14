Kohinoor Foods reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.05 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 31.74% to Rs 16.28 crore

Net Loss of Kohinoor Foods reported to Rs 2.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 2.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 31.74% to Rs 16.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 23.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.16.2823.85-2.3313.50-0.63-1.01-2.05-2.48-2.05-2.50

