Aries Agro consolidated net profit rises 37.96% in the June 2025 quarter

Net profit of Aries Agro rose 37.96% to Rs 10.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 7.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 18.22% to Rs 159.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 135.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.159.77135.1513.6511.4216.9812.4114.4910.6110.037.27

