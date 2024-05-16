Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Texmaco Rail & Engineering consolidated net profit rises 147.24% in the March 2024 quarter

Texmaco Rail &amp; Engineering consolidated net profit rises 147.24% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 37.03% to Rs 1144.56 crore

Net profit of Texmaco Rail & Engineering rose 147.24% to Rs 45.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 18.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 37.03% to Rs 1144.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 835.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 334.92% to Rs 113.21 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 26.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 56.15% to Rs 3502.87 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2243.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales1144.56835.27 37 3502.872243.28 56 OPM %7.316.62 -7.526.48 - PBDT75.4731.85 137 200.4055.61 260 PBT66.7122.96 191 162.1920.41 695 NP45.3218.33 147 113.2126.03 335

