Volumes spurt at Honeywell Automation India Ltd counter

Last Updated : May 16 2024 | 2:51 PM IST
FDC Ltd, Century Plyboards (India) Ltd, Mankind Pharma Ltd, NCC Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 16 May 2024.

Honeywell Automation India Ltd registered volume of 1.18 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 15.16 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 7768 shares. The stock rose 10.09% to Rs.54,260.00. Volumes stood at 16605 shares in the last session.

FDC Ltd clocked volume of 6.87 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.5 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 80789 shares. The stock gained 4.25% to Rs.474.35. Volumes stood at 60717 shares in the last session.

Century Plyboards (India) Ltd recorded volume of 10.76 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.72 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.60 lakh shares. The stock gained 0.66% to Rs.669.30. Volumes stood at 75955 shares in the last session.

Mankind Pharma Ltd notched up volume of 28.39 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.62 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4.29 lakh shares. The stock slipped 4.46% to Rs.2,093.00. Volumes stood at 8.49 lakh shares in the last session.

NCC Ltd witnessed volume of 314.29 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.56 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 47.94 lakh shares. The stock increased 8.33% to Rs.272.35. Volumes stood at 40.5 lakh shares in the last session.

First Published: May 16 2024 | 2:30 PM IST

