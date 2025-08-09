TGV Sraac standalone net profit rises 182.64% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 29.51% to Rs 490.94 crore

Net profit of TGV Sraac rose 182.64% to Rs 38.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 13.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 29.51% to Rs 490.94 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 379.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.490.94379.0719.2611.1192.4039.4452.3518.6738.7513.71

