Nandani Creation consolidated net profit declines 36.84% in the June 2025 quarter

Net profit of Nandani Creation declined 36.84% to Rs 0.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 50.55% to Rs 27.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 18.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.

