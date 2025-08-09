Imagicaaworld Entertainment consolidated net profit declines 32.70% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 19.50% to Rs 148.10 crore

Net profit of Imagicaaworld Entertainment declined 32.70% to Rs 44.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 65.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 19.50% to Rs 148.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 183.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.148.10183.9849.0259.8671.63112.1645.9791.0544.3165.84

