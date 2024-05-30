Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Thakkers Group standalone net profit rises 426.32% in the March 2024 quarter

Thakkers Group standalone net profit rises 426.32% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 9:20 AM IST
Sales reported at Rs 1.00 crore

Net profit of Thakkers Group rose 426.32% to Rs 2.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales reported to Rs 1.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2024. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 3.90 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales reported to Rs 1.14 crore in the year ended March 2024. There were no Sales reported during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales1.000 0 1.140 0 OPM %-35.000 --53.510 - PBDT3.62-0.02 LP 5.54-0.16 LP PBT3.14-0.02 LP 5.04-0.17 LP NP2.000.38 426 3.90-0.17 LP

First Published: May 30 2024 | 7:39 AM IST

