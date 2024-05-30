Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shukra Bullions standalone net profit rises 87.50% in the March 2024 quarter

Shukra Bullions standalone net profit rises 87.50% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 9:20 AM IST
Sales decline 3.28% to Rs 0.59 crore

Net profit of Shukra Bullions rose 87.50% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 3.28% to Rs 0.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 100.00% to Rs 0.02 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 3.28% to Rs 0.59 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.590.61 -3 0.590.61 -3 OPM %27.124.92 -3.39-8.20 - PBDT0.160.08 100 0.030.01 200 PBT0.160.08 100 0.030.01 200 NP0.150.08 88 0.020.01 100

First Published: May 30 2024 | 7:39 AM IST

