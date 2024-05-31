Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Thakral Services (India) reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.37 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Thakral Services (India) reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.37 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 9:25 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 24.07% to Rs 3.25 crore

Net Loss of Thakral Services (India) reported to Rs 0.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 2.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 24.07% to Rs 3.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 3.51 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 3.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 33.03% to Rs 24.53 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 18.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales3.254.28 -24 24.5318.44 33 OPM %-15.08-45.33 --14.35-15.02 - PBDT-0.37-2.00 82 -3.15-2.55 -24 PBT-0.37-2.63 86 -3.51-3.27 -7 NP-0.37-2.63 86 -3.51-3.27 -7

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Thakral Services (India) standalone net profit declines 88.24% in the December 2023 quarter

Sparsh CCTV enhances security at Ayodhya with AI-driven cutting-edge security technologies

Vintron Informatics reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.36 crore in the December 2023 quarter

A First in India: Kody Technolab's Surveillance Robot "Athena" Safeguards 35,000 Attendees at Tuneland Music Festival

Mystic Electronics reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.63 crore in the March 2024 quarter

US Dow falls 330 points ahead of inflation data

Aarti Inds appoints Suyog Kalyanji Kotecha as CEO

Stock alert: Bharat Dynamics, Apollo Hospitals, Sunteck Realty, Subex, Hero MotoCorp

Indices poised to open lower

Ardi Investments &amp; Trading Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.10 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 31 2024 | 7:37 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story