Thakral Services (India) reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.03 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 22.22% to Rs 0.11 crore

Net profit of Thakral Services (India) reported to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2025. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 22.22% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.

