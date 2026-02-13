Thakral Services (India) reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.03 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 22.22% to Rs 0.11 croreNet profit of Thakral Services (India) reported to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2025. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 22.22% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales0.110.09 22 OPM %-118.18-200.00 -PBDT0.030 0 PBT0.030 0 NP0.030 0
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content